'Our escape numbers are up.' How effective are programs as an alternative to jail?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 continues to break down a nearly 100-page feasibility study that was released about the Vigo County jail. News 10 first brought you this story on Tuesday.

The study details the costs and potential times lines for a new jail. It also highlights several programs that are currently in place and determines the possible impact those programs have on the jail population.

To read the study, click here.

Terry Modesitt, Vigo County prosecutor, says there is no room to put more people in jail. For that reason, he said he and many others are looking very closely at alternatives to jail.

These alternatives include probation. This newly released feasibility study suggests offenders with suspended sentences should stay in the community. Based on their needs, they're provided with resources to help get them back on their feet, such as treatment for substance abuse and or mental health treatment.

The study shows the impact probation supervision has. It states that, in general, there are more than 1,500 felony offenders and 300 misdemeanor offenders on a continual basis in Vigo County.

According to the study, Vigo County already has many more programs than other counties across the country that are similar to the size of Vigo County.

The study says mental health resources are being incorporated into the planning and design process of the new jail. But, Modesitt says alternatives aren't always successful in Vigo County.

"Our escape numbers are up. They are higher than they have ever been since I've been the prosecutor," he said. "I'm not saying we have hundreds of them, but they are way more than what they were thought. So, that means we have people that are put on in-home detention and work release and then they just don't return back."

The study states that more programs may not reduce the number of jail beds. But, it is proven to help criminals stay out of the system and get back on their feet. According to the study, currently in Vigo County, about 80 percent return.

"I mean the answer is not to just throw everybody in jail or everybody in prison," Modesitt said. "That is not going to work for anybody. The answer is to figure out what we need to do to get this person to change their life around and to be a law-abiding citizen going forward."