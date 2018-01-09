Vigo Commissioners, Citizens' group agree on special needs assessment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's Commissioners and the Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County may seem like they don't agree on much, but they do agree the county needs to pay for a special needs assessment of its criminal justice system.

Attorney Jerry McGlone says he's been advising the group for many weeks now. He came to Tuesday's meeting of the county commissioners and had a question-and-answer session with county attorney Michael Wright. McGlone said he wanted to get some answers as to where things stood with the assessment.

"Getting a firm to do a special needs assessment in order to decide what we need in the way of a new jail or whatever the conclusion may be," McGlone said.

Wright the commissioners and three county council members have interviewed a handful of firms, and two of those firms have submitted proposals to the county. And they were set to interview the third firm on Tuesday afternoon.

"They are the ones who were foremost in the Marion County reorganization of all of their systems," Commissioner Judy Anderson said. "I really feel like this is going to be a good interview."

Anderson gave no timeline on when a firm will be selected. She expects the decision to come quickly. In the meantime, McGlone is hopeful the commissioners will make the proposals public.

"I think that's essential that the public knows what the proposals are," McGlone said. "This ought not be done in secret."