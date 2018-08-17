Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, ISP, FBI, ATF at southern Vigo County home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in southern Vigo County.
News 10 has learned the FBI, ATF, Indiana State Police bomb squad, and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office are at a home on 936 E. Sunset Pike.
It started when the sheriff's office served a search warrant to the home.
According to Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing, the resident of the home threatened a healthcare worker.
That is when the police were contacted.
When police searched the home, Sheriff Ewing says police found the biggest gun collection he's ever seen.
According to an alert sent out by police, they also found highly explosive materials on the scene.
You are advised to avoid the area.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
