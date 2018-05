SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A second prayer vigil is set to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

This one is scheduled to happen Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the Sullivan County Courthouse, in Sullivan.

The first vigil happened Saturday at the Vigo County Courthouse.

The Terre Haute Police Department has released information on the services for Officers Pitts.

