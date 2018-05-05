Vigil planned to honor fallen officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community are invited to come together this evening to honor a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute Police say several churches have planned a prayer vigil for Saturday evening..

The vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Vigo County Courthouse.

The incident happened on Friday. It started as a homicide investigation on South 18th Street in Terre Haute.



That led officers to an apartment on Linwood Court at the Garden Quarter Apartments.

That is where a Terre Haute Police Officer was shot and killed.

"When the suspect was approached, shots were exchanged between the Terre Haute Police Department and the suspect, which resulted in one of our officers being killed," Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said.

The initial call came over the scanner just before 6:30 Friday evening that there was an officer down.

Police say that after the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Around 9:00 Friday night, our crew reported seeing police breach the apartment.

Police initially reported the suspect was in custody but injured.

During a press conference at 10:30 Friday, police said the suspect died.

"People are engaging law enforcement and we are losing our lives. He was a fine officer and he was going toward danger to help his fellow officers apprehend a homicide suspect," Plasse said.

Officials are not releasing the names of the officer or the other two that were killed.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.