Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

Monday marked the 16th year for World Suicide Prevention Day.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the globe gathered Monday to say suicide is preventable. Monday marked the 16th year for World Suicide Prevention Day.

Those who have lost someone to suicide participated in a candlelight vigil outside Terre Haute City Hall. They want you to know your life is worth living.

Close to a hundred names of suicide victims were read as paper lanterns were released.

Lynn Adams was at the event. She lost her husband to suicide.

"A lot of people lose people to accidents or things like this but this one, your loved one chose to take their own life and so you feel guilty. There's just so many emotions that other people don't have that only those who have gone through it can understand."

The vigil was organized by Team of Mercy, a Wabash Valley organization helping families in the aftermath of suicide.

Executive Director Christina Crist says, "When those candles are lit we are remembering that individual as an individual. We're not remembering that individual as suicide."

According to the International Association for Suicide Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide claiming a life every forty seconds.

Adams says, "You've got to realize what you leave behind."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

