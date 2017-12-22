wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 35°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Video game competition Saturday at the Indiana Theatre

Calling all video game lovers: On Saturday the Indiana Theater in Terre Haute will host a video game competition!

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 3:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 6:53 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all video game lovers: On Saturday the Indiana Theater in Terre Haute will host a video game competition!

Scroll for more content...

On Friday organizers began setting up for a full day of fun.

Bracketed competitions will take place throughout the day on Saturday, competition games include Nintendo Super Smash Brothers and several others.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

If you'd like to compete, they ask that you pre-register online by clicking here.

Spectators can join the fun for free but they're also collecting money for the Salvation Army.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It