Video game competition Saturday at the Indiana Theatre

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all video game lovers: On Saturday the Indiana Theater in Terre Haute will host a video game competition!
On Friday organizers began setting up for a full day of fun.
Bracketed competitions will take place throughout the day on Saturday, competition games include Nintendo Super Smash Brothers and several others.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
If you'd like to compete, they ask that you pre-register online by clicking here.
Spectators can join the fun for free but they're also collecting money for the Salvation Army.