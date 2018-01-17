Video captures apparent meteor as it lights up night sky over Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WTTV) - Many central Indiana residents and motorists reported seeing a very bright flash in the night sky late Wednesday. The sighting was confirmed by at least one police agency.

A check with police agencies in the area found scattered reports of public sightings including half a dozen or so calls received by Delaware County Sheriff's Department.

The sighting comes on the heels of a similar event earlier this week when an extremely bright meteor/comet was captured on video as it exploded over Michigan.

*This story was originally published by WTTV in Indianapolis.