Victim and suspect of deadly stabbing identified

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the victim of a Thursday night stabbing in southeastern Vigo County.

Scroll for more content...

Police responded to a home on State Road 159 and Hunter Street in Blackhawk at around 8:00.

Sheriff Greg Ewing told us the stabbing was the result of an argument between two men.

One of those men was the stabbing victim, 44-year-old, Bradley Lawson.

Lawson died in the ambulance on the way to Regional Hospital.

Early Friday morning, police arrested 35-year-old Ashley Alan Richey on charges of voluntary manslaughter.

He will be in court on Wednesday.