Victim and suspect of deadly stabbing identified

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the victim of a Thursday night stabbing in southeastern Vigo County.
Police responded to a home on State Road 159 and Hunter Street in Blackhawk at around 8:00.
Sheriff Greg Ewing told us the stabbing was the result of an argument between two men.
One of those men was the stabbing victim, 44-year-old, Bradley Lawson.
Lawson died in the ambulance on the way to Regional Hospital.
Early Friday morning, police arrested 35-year-old Ashley Alan Richey on charges of voluntary manslaughter.
He will be in court on Wednesday.
