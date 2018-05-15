Veterans, rookies to turn laps for Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Practice begins Tuesday for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Veterans and rookies alike will hit the track ahead of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500. Public gates open at 10 a.m.

Veterans will practice at 11 a.m. while the rookie orientation program begins at 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

10 a.m.: Public Gates Open

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Veterans Practice

1-3 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program

3-6 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $15 (General Admission). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (10 a.m.-6 p.m.): 1, 1B, 2, 4, 5B Media, 6, 7, Vehicle, 7 South, 9A, 10, 10A

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Backstretch, Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4. Stands: B Penthouse (22-25), Gasoline Alley Roof, E Stand (1-4), E Penthouse, North Vista wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-4), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-12), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Tower Terrace (37-42).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Infield Lots 10 a.m.) Limited Free: North 40, Turn 3, Lot 3P. ADA: 3P (free), Hulman lot (limited free), West Museum (limited free).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $15 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com