wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges

A Vermillion County woman is accused of making unauthorized charges on her grandmother's credit card.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 2:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 2:40 PM

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County woman is accused of making unauthorized charges on her grandmother's credit card.

Scroll for more content...

34-year-old Ashlie Turchi turned herself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest. That warrant stems from two charges of exploitation of a dependent.

According to court documents, Turchi made at least $17,000 in purchases from credit cards belonging to her grandmother. Police say it happened between June and December of 2014.

Turchi has since bonded out of jail and her next court date is set for Jan. 8.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It