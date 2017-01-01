Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County woman is accused of making unauthorized charges on her grandmother's credit card.

Scroll for more content...

34-year-old Ashlie Turchi turned herself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest. That warrant stems from two charges of exploitation of a dependent.

According to court documents, Turchi made at least $17,000 in purchases from credit cards belonging to her grandmother. Police say it happened between June and December of 2014.

Turchi has since bonded out of jail and her next court date is set for Jan. 8.