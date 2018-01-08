Vermillion County woman accused of charging $17K on grandma's credit card appears in court

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County woman entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with two counts of neglect of a dependant.

34-year-old Ashlie Turchi is accused of racking up at least $17,000 in purchases from credit cards belonging to her grandmother.

Police say it happened between June and December of 2014.

According to court documents, Turchi appeared in court on Monday and entered the not guilty plea.

A pre-trial is scheduled for April 4th with the jury trial set for May 16th.