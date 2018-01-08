wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Vermillion County woman accused of charging $17K on grandma's credit card appears in court

A Vermillion County woman entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with two counts of neglect of a dependant.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 3:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County woman entered a plea of not guilty after being charged with two counts of neglect of a dependant.

Scroll for more content...

34-year-old Ashlie Turchi is accused of racking up at least $17,000 in purchases from credit cards belonging to her grandmother.

Police say it happened between June and December of 2014.

According to court documents, Turchi appeared in court on Monday and entered the not guilty plea.

A pre-trial is scheduled for April 4th with the jury trial set for May 16th.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It