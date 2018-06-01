Vermillion County students gear up for reading camp

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Elementary students from South Vermillion kicked-off their summer break with fun and education.
More than 120 kids, kindergarten through the 5th grade have made Central Elementary their headquarters for four days.
Games, crafts, and reading were part of the camp curriculum.
This was the first year for the reading camp.
