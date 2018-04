CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Families can enjoy a special performance this weekend.

Students at South Vermillion High School have been preparing for Beauty and the Beast.

There are several performances, but the sensory-friendly version is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids.

Children under five are free.

