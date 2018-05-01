Clear

Vermillion County on the list for federal flood assistance request

Indiana's governor has requested federal assistance for Hoosiers impacted by flooding earlier this year.

Posted: May. 1, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's governor has requested federal assistance for Hoosiers impacted by flooding earlier this year.

In the request, he asked for assistance for Vermillion County.

That flooding took place from mid-February to early March.

Governor Eric Holcomb requested a disaster declaration for nine Indiana counties for individual assistance and 27 counties for public assistance.

Holcomb said damage to homes, businesses, utilities, and infrastructure across the state were significant and catastrophic.

More than 1,800 homes were damaged.

FEMA estimated damages to exceed $19 million.

To see the letter, click here. 

