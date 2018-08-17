VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested one man in connection to a stabbing investigation.
Deputies told News 10 Joshua Loveall entered a home without permission and attempted to force a woman to leave.
That's when authorities say another man stepped in.
According to deputies, Loveall stabbed that man.
That's when the other man grabbed a gun and shot at Loveall.
Deputies say Loveall then left the home.
Later that day, Loveall contacted authorities because he needed medical attention.
Police say he had a gunshot wound to the leg.
Loveall is currently in the Vermillion County Jail.
Related Content
- Vermillion County man charged after police accuse him of stabbing another man
- Man takes police on a foot pursuit in Vermillion County
- Vermillion Co. Deputies arrest man on trespassing and drug charges
- Vermillion County man arrested on home improvement fraud
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Vermillion County man arrested when police find significant injuries to fiance and child
- Vermillion County woman accused of charging $17K on grandma's credit card appears in court
- Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges
- Daviess County man charged with dealing meth
- Man charged with arson in Knox County
Scroll for more content...