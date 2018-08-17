Clear

Vermillion County man charged after police accuse him of stabbing another man

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested one man in connection to a stabbing investigation.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested one man in connection to a stabbing investigation.

Deputies told News 10 Joshua Loveall entered a home without permission and attempted to force a woman to leave.

That's when authorities say another man stepped in.

According to deputies, Loveall stabbed that man.

That's when the other man grabbed a gun and shot at Loveall.

Deputies say Loveall then left the home.

Later that day, Loveall contacted authorities because he needed medical attention.

Police say he had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Loveall is currently in the Vermillion County Jail.

