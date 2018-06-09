Clear

Vermillion County man arrested when police find significant injuries to fiance and child

A Vermillion County man is behind bars on charges of strangulation and battery.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 7:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is behind bars on charges of strangulation and battery.

Police say it happened early Thursday morning at a home in Dana.

When deputies arrived they said they found 45-year-old Nicholas Williams in a bedroom acting uncooperatively.

Police say on the floor in that same bedroom they found Williams' fiance and a child with significant injuries to the head, arms, and neck.

They also said they found another kid in the home with a bite mark on their finger and "physical marks" from an altercation.

Williams was arrested for domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a minor, strangulation, and disorderly conduct.

He is in the Vermillion County Jail.

