VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is behind bars on charges of strangulation and battery.
Police say it happened early Thursday morning at a home in Dana.
When deputies arrived they said they found 45-year-old Nicholas Williams in a bedroom acting uncooperatively.
Police say on the floor in that same bedroom they found Williams' fiance and a child with significant injuries to the head, arms, and neck.
They also said they found another kid in the home with a bite mark on their finger and "physical marks" from an altercation.
Williams was arrested for domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a minor, strangulation, and disorderly conduct.
He is in the Vermillion County Jail.
Related Content
- Vermillion County man arrested when police find significant injuries to fiance and child
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
- Wanted man arrested, police find stolen firearms
- Vermillion County man arrested on home improvement fraud
- Man takes police on a foot pursuit in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Vermillion County Trustee arrested for theft and official misconduct
- Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Vermillion County
- Vermillion Co. Deputies arrest man on trespassing and drug charges