VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley county was honored for their clean-up program.
On Tuesday, The Association of Indiana Counties' honored Vermillion County for their Countywide Cleanup Program.
The clean-up event took place back in April.
Organizers say it was even more successful than they thought it would be.
Crews collected about 160,000 lbs of trash over a three-day period.
More cleanups are planned for the future.
Related Content
- Vermillion County honored for its Countywide Cleanup Program
- Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
- South Vermillion community holds Veterans Day program
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Car catches fire in Vermillion County
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County Fair Prepares for Hot Weekend
- Crews start construction on Vermillion County bridge
- Crews fight semi fire in Vermillion County
- Vigo County 4H holds community cleanup ahead of fair
Scroll for more content...