Vermillion County honored for its Countywide Cleanup Program

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley county was honored for their clean-up program.

On Tuesday, The Association of Indiana Counties' honored Vermillion County for their Countywide Cleanup Program.

The clean-up event took place back in April.

Organizers say it was even more successful than they thought it would be.

Crews collected about 160,000 lbs of trash over a three-day period.

More cleanups are planned for the future.