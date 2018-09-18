Clear

Vermillion County honored for its Countywide Cleanup Program

On Tuesday, The Association of Indiana Counties' honored Vermillion County for their Countywide Cleanup Program.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley county was honored for their clean-up program.

On Tuesday, The Association of Indiana Counties' honored Vermillion County for their Countywide Cleanup Program.

The clean-up event took place back in April.

Organizers say it was even more successful than they thought it would be.

Crews collected about 160,000 lbs of trash over a three-day period.

More cleanups are planned for the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sullivan volleyball

Image

Playing Kickball for Casy

Image

Terre Haute residents take the chance to Turn to the River

Image

Community gathers for Wabash Valley National Night Out

Image

Police investigate possible horse neglect case

Image

New details released in Greene County homicide investigation

Image

Brennan Ellis

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands