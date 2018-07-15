Vermillion County Sheriffs Office strictly enforces trash dumping laws to keep county clean

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vermillion County Sheriff's office receives countless phone calls every week over trash dumped along the side of the road. It's an offense that comes with a hefty price. One that Officer Mike Holtkamp says the county full intends to uphold.

Scroll for more content...

"It is up to a thousand dollar fine. It's an infraction. The statutes enhanced if it's in or near a waterway," said Holtkamp.

The Sheriff’s office isn’t the only ones that are fed up. Thanks to community efforts and social media they have been able to make huge headway in catching these offenders.

"We have people sending us pictures. And if people witness it, they're getting pictures of license plates for us and send that to us and that makes our job easier obviously," said Holtkamp.

Now the county is also making efforts on their end as well to clean up the county but the sheriff's office wants the community to know. These crimes will not be taken lightly.

"Well, hopefully, people are going to realize that the sheriff’s office, the prosecutor’s office are not going to ignore this and let this go on. That we are going to take enforcement actions. We are going try to find these people and issue them citations," said Holtkamp.

Many county officials are making efforts to clean up these dumping sights as well. They are planning on

Having another road clean up day this fall but no date has been set.

If you come across trash that has been dumped you are urged to reach out to the Vermillion County Sheriffs office. The county also asks you to post in the counties clean up page.