Clear

Vermillion County Sheriffs Office strictly enforces trash dumping laws to keep county clean

The Vermillion County Sheriff's office receives countless phone calls every week over trash dumped along the side of the road. It's an offense that comes with a hefty price. One that Officer Mike Holtkamp says the county full intends to uphold.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vermillion County Sheriff's office receives countless phone calls every week over trash dumped along the side of the road. It's an offense that comes with a hefty price. One that Officer Mike Holtkamp says the county full intends to uphold.

Scroll for more content...

"It is up to a thousand dollar fine. It's an infraction. The statutes enhanced if it's in or near a waterway," said Holtkamp.

The Sheriff’s office isn’t the only ones that are fed up. Thanks to community efforts and social media they have been able to make huge headway in catching these offenders.

"We have people sending us pictures. And if people witness it, they're getting pictures of license plates for us and send that to us and that makes our job easier obviously," said Holtkamp.

Now the county is also making efforts on their end as well to clean up the county but the sheriff's office wants the community to know. These crimes will not be taken lightly.

"Well, hopefully, people are going to realize that the sheriff’s office, the prosecutor’s office are not going to ignore this and let this go on. That we are going to take enforcement actions. We are going try to find these people and issue them citations," said Holtkamp.

Many county officials are making efforts to clean up these dumping sights as well. They are planning on
Having another road clean up day this fall but no date has been set.
If you come across trash that has been dumped you are urged to reach out to the Vermillion County Sheriffs office. The county also asks you to post in the counties clean up page.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers and storms, mostly cloudy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North-South All-Star game

Image

Rex fall to Danville

Image

Friday 11:00 Forecast

Image

Livestock Auction at the Vigo County Fair

Image

Party for the Paws

Image

Wiley School Dedication at library

Image

More than just weekend fun, St. Ben's Fest goes back to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday