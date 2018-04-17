Vermillion County Sheriff warns of a scam that could cost you big money

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement in Vermillion County wants you to be on the lookout for possible scams.

On Monday, we received a warning from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Mike Phelps says scammers are calling people in the county requesting money for the area fire departments and the local Fraternity of Police.

Some are even using real officers' names.

The sheriff says they will never ask for money over the phone.

If you feel you are being scammed, contact your local police.