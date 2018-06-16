Vermillion County Fair Prepares for Hot Weekend

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Fair season is underway and many will be outside this weekend in Vermillion county.

Oppressive hot conditions are expected and organizers at the Vermillion County Fair say they are preparing now.

"Well, I can tell you right now that I am currently melting I feel like," 4H member Rachel Luft says.

Friday was an already hot start to what looks to be a very hot weekend throughout the Wabash Valley. The Vermillion County Fair will continue through the weekend and organizers say keeping an eye on the animals will be important.

"As someone who has animals at the 4H fair you just have to make sure you are always giving them clean water and making sure you are checking other people's animals around you and making sure they are not overheating," Luft says.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90's through the weekend and heat indexes will be close to 100. When it's that hot people at the fair have to take advantage of their surroundings.

"Staying under the white pavilion helps a lot too. Like it was touched on a little bit, there are misters in the livestock building so that helps a lot and getting your drinks at the fair concessions" Fair participant Kylee Weyrauch says.

Taking care of animals is important but those participating in the fair say they need to look after each other over the hot weekend too.

"As a 4H'er I feel like we need to be hydrating cooling off and not getting overheated," Luft says.

The fair will have events through the weekend. Wabash Valley residents should make sure they check on outdoor pets and people sensitive to heat during the hot weekend.