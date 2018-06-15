Vermillion County Fair gives you a sneak peek

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations are underway right now for the 2018 Vermillion County Fair.

News 10 stopped by the Vermillion County Fairgrounds in Cayuga, Indiana on Wednesday.

That's where we found workers getting ready for all of the festivities.

News 10 spoke with fair board president Tom Luft.

He says there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

They include tractor pulls, bull rides, and laser tag.

The fair begins on Friday, June 15th.

It will last through June 22nd.

For more information on times and prices just click here.