Clear

"Guilty, but mentally ill" Jury convicts man for setting fire to Bridgeton Bridge

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man that was charged with setting fire to a Parke County covered bridge.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County man faces several years in prison for the burning of a historic bridge more than a decade ago.

Scroll for more content...

On Friday, a jury found Jesse Payne guilty, but mentally ill on three arson charges.

The jury also delivered a guilty verdict on a habitual offender charge.

This verdict means a judge will sentence Payne, but the Indiana Department of Corrections will evaluate his mental state.

Payne was previously found not fit to stand trial, which led to the long delay.

One of the arson counts comes from the Bridgeton Covered Bridge fire in 2005.

Police believe he planned to burn down the Mansfield Bridge the same night.

In all, Payne faces 90 years in prison.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It