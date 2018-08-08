Verdict reached for Terre Haute man accused of impersonating a police officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a verdict for the man accused of impersonating a police officer.
A jury found Steve Ferree guilty of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The incident happened in February of last year.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said Ferree walked into the Hamilton Center wearing a coat with the sheriff's office emblem.
An employee told said Ferree asked to speak with the Hamilton Center about an inmate.
A judge will sentence Ferree later this month.
