Vectren to build 2 solar farms in SW Indiana by year's end

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Vectren Corp. says two large solar farms the utility is developing in southwestern Indiana should be completed by year's end.

Scroll for more content...

Vectren says both solar farms will be erected between May and October, weather permitting, and together they will produce 4 megawatts of electricity. That's enough to power about 600 homes.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports both projects will have about 8,500 photovoltaic panels that turn sunlight into electricity.

One of those farms will go up adjacent to Evansville's Oak Hill Cemetery and is a partnership between Vectren and the city of Evansville. The utility's other solar array will be near North Junior-Senior High School in Evansville.

Vectren plans to spend about $5.5 million on the two projects, one of which still needs approval from Vanderburgh County zoning officials.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.