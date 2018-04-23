Vectren bought Texas company in $6 billion deal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Centerpoint Energy is buying Evansville based Vectren for $6 billion.

The boards of directors for the two companies unanimously approved the agreement.

On Monday, Vectren's CEO said customers will not see a change in service.

Centerpoint is based in Texas.

The combined company will have about 4.5 million natural gas customers in eight states.

The natural gas utility operations will continue to be in Evansville.

Several federal regulatory agencies will have to give their approval to the merger.

Vectren leaders say they hope to close the transaction by the first quarter of 2019.