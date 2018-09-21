Vaping...a safe alternative to cigarettes? Experts say not so much

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts want parents to be aware of a recent trend that many call harmless.

We are talking about vaping...and you may know it as an alternative to smoking.

That doesn't mean it is risk-free.

You've probably seen it around...a big plume of smoke.

You'll see it from people smoking e-cigarettes.

They're perfectly legal and appealing to people looking for a smoking alternative.

They're also not for everyone.

We sat down with Dr. Jennifer Hutchens, an addiction specialist with the Hamilton Center.

She told us people have a tendency to believe e-cigs are safer than regular cigarettes.

She says both types still have nicotine, which is addictive.

She also warns against parents buying them for their children.

One reason? They are illegal for kids under 18.

Secondly, Hutchens says they may not be as harmless as parents think.

"There are many additives that are in electronic cigarettes. Formaldehyde is one of them. That doesn't necessarily do the things to the lungs that the cigarettes may, but does harm the lungs," Dr. Hutchens told us.

The FDA says 11 million kids under 18 have tried or thought about trying vaping...so it is a topic that parents need to know about.