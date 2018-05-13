Vaccination Day offers vaccines, health screenings to patients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Treating patients to prevent illnesses.

The Mollie R. Wheat Clinic in Terre Haute hosted Vaccination Day Saturday.

The event invited the community to get their updated vaccines and health assessments.

Students from multiple local schools of nursing, including Indiana State University and Indiana University, gave their time to help treat patients.

Organizers say it's a great way for students to learn.

"This is their best chance to learn while they're still a student, so that they can take what they learn and apply it to the actual working world, while being supervised," said John Harper, chairman of Mollie R. Wheat clinic.

The clinic paired up with Union Hospital and the Vigo County Health Department.

Overall, the event had a great turn out with several patients.