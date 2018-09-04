Clear

VU secures $2.5 million from state budget committee

Vincennes University has secured funds from the state for their renovation project.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You could say that times are changing at the libraries. And that's no different on Vincennes University's campus.

Director of Architectural Services and Facilities Andrew Young explains, "The way students work changes throughout time. And it's definitely changing now. Students are more into digital media and different types of research."

Pchelsie Charleston is a second-year student at Vincennes University.

Charleston says, "The way I do it is I plan a specific day I take out of the week to focus on homework. The least busy days that I don't have classes or have to work. I just take it and spend the whole day doing homework."

Charleston spends that time at the Vincennes University library. The university is now looking to renovate the facility to keep up with the times.

Young says, "It's almost like a mall type concept for students to be able to find whatever help they need in an academic sense. And we want it to be very energetic and exciting for the students. A place where the students can use the space exactly how they need to."

The project to renovate the facility will cost 8 million dollars. Those funds come from state appropriations.

With such a large project Young says the university has done its homework.

Young says, "We've done a lot of research going to different universities throughout the country and throughout the state. To kind of see what other universities are doing. What's successful and what's not. So we plan to put all the most successful components into this."

The Indiana state budget committee approved 2.5 million dollars for the project. The project covers the 8 million dollar renovation at the library as well as the 4.5 million dollar renovation of the Welsh administration building.

