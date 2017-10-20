wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

VP Mike Pence to return to Indiana for Christmas weekend

Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana for the Christmas weekend

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 12:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 12:37 PM
Posted By: CBS4 Web

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana for the Christmas weekend, our CBS affiliate in Indianapolis reports. 

A spokesperson for his office confirmed the Vice President and former governor will be in the Hoosier State from Dec. 23-26.

Specific travel plans haven’t been released, but Pence will spend part of that time in Brown County with family.

No public appearances have been scheduled at this time.

He was last in Indiana in October for a celebration of his son’s marriage.

