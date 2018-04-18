Clear

VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis next week, according to American First Policies.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Indianapolis next week, according to American First Policies.

Scroll for more content...

The nonprofit organization says Pence will be a “special guest” at one of its events titled “Tax Cuts to Put America First” on Thursday, April 26.

At the event, organizers say Hoosiers can learn more about what tax cuts mean for them.

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. A venue has not yet been announced.

The event is first come first served. Those who would like to reserve a seat can do so here.

This story was posted by our news partner WTTV in Indianapolis

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It