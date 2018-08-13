Volunteers needed for deer reduction hunts

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Parks are seeking your help to manage the deer population. It's in an effort to keep balanced and healthy natural communities for wildlife and plants in park areas.

There will be 19 deer reduction hunts this year. Shades and Turkey Run State Parks are included in those hunts. These parks are firearm hunting only.

Applications to get involved are due by August 20th.

You can find a full list and apply to volunteer here.

Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer. Only one can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park reduction hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits.

Trophy hunting, or passing on does or smaller bucks to wait for a larger buck, is counter to the ecological objective of state park reduction hunts, and is strongly discouraged.

The dates are Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 26-27.