VIDEO: THPD releases video from robbery at Metro PCS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police have released surveillance video in connection to an armed robbery at Metro PCS.

Police report the armed robbery happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at Metro PCS located on Fort Harrison Road.

The clerk stated a white male wearing dark clothing walked in, showed a knife and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

Police have now released surveillance video showing the male suspect entering the store, taking out the knife and then leaving a short time later with what appears to be money.

If you have any information in connection to this case, call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.