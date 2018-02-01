wx_icon Terre Haute 37°

VIDEO: THPD releases video from robbery at Metro PCS

Terre Haute Police have released surveillance video in connection to an armed robbery at Metro PCS.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 9:10 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police have released surveillance video in connection to an armed robbery at Metro PCS. 

Police report the armed robbery happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. at Metro PCS located on Fort Harrison Road. 

The clerk stated a white male wearing dark clothing walked in, showed a knife and demanded money. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police have now released surveillance video showing the male suspect entering the store, taking out the knife and then leaving a short time later with what appears to be money. 

If you have any information in connection to this case, call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.

