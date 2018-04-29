Clear

VFW 972 rummage sale benefits veterans at Reach Services

Making a sale for a good cause.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making a sale for a good cause.

Scroll for more content...

A rummage sale was held at the VFW Post 972 in Terre Haute Sunday.

All proceeds will go to benefit Reach Services in Terre Haute.

Reach services helps disabled and homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley.

One organizer says she saw a need in the community, and wanted to make a difference.

"I just know that they need the assistance and I just wanted to help," said Bridget Martin, event organizer.

The sale lasted throughout the day Sunday.

Martin says she hopes to make it a yearly event.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 62°
Major warm up on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It