VFW 972 rummage sale benefits veterans at Reach Services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making a sale for a good cause.

A rummage sale was held at the VFW Post 972 in Terre Haute Sunday.

All proceeds will go to benefit Reach Services in Terre Haute.

Reach services helps disabled and homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley.

One organizer says she saw a need in the community, and wanted to make a difference.

"I just know that they need the assistance and I just wanted to help," said Bridget Martin, event organizer.

The sale lasted throughout the day Sunday.

Martin says she hopes to make it a yearly event.