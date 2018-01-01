Jury finds William Billings not guilty of child molesting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County jury has delivered its verdict in a child molesting trial.

They found William Billings not guilty of child molesting, fondling or touching a child under the age of 14.

Police started an investigation in August 2016.

That's after someone claimed Billings lured a seven-year-old girl into a secluded area near Gilbert Park in Terre Haute.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.

We expect to learn more about this decision in the coming days.