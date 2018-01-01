wx_icon Terre Haute 24°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 24°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 24°

wx_icon Marshall 24°

Clear

Jury finds William Billings not guilty of child molesting

They found William Billings not guilty of child molesting, fondling or touching a child under the age of 14.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 6:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County jury has delivered its verdict in a child molesting trial.

Scroll for more content...

They found William Billings not guilty of child molesting, fondling or touching a child under the age of 14.

Police started an investigation in August 2016.

That's after someone claimed Billings lured a seven-year-old girl into a secluded area near Gilbert Park in Terre Haute.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.

We expect to learn more about this decision in the coming days.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It