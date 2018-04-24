VCSC to look into more options for student voting transportation for Primary Election Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Previously, the Vigo County School Corporation decided not to go through with the idea of using school corporation buses to transport student voters on Primary Election Day.

However, following Monday night's school board meeting, school corporation leaders will look at other potential options.

Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos and his administration will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the matter further.

Board President Jackie Lower says different community organizations have offered to take student voters to the polls during Election Day in May.

Right now, she says about 28 students have signed up for the service, but is hopeful more will sign up following Monday's meeting.

"Those who do not have the transportation, I want to make sure that they reach out and get the services that we're going to provide them," Lower told News 10.

Lisa Spence, who attended the meeting on behalf of Citizens For Better Government in Vigo County, says offering the service could help boost voter turn out in future elections.

"Kind of relieves, or removes, a barrier that they might feel is there if they don't quite know how to get to the polls or quite know what happens, that sort of thing," said Spence, "So sort of removing that barrier, I think, is a great idea and hopefully that helps them be voters in the future."

In conversation with board members, Tanoos said students who are able to drive should be able to drive themselves to the polls.

As far as students without transportation, Tanoos said providing after-school transportation would be preferred. Other options such as offering early or absentee voting were also discussed as a possibility.