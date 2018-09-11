Clear

VCSC says the use of school buses will cost Terre Haute Air Show about $40,000

We have new information from the Vigo County School Corporation in connection to the recent Terre Haute Air Show.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 3:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information from the Vigo County School Corporation in connection to the recent Terre Haute Air Show.

Because of the massive amount of rain before and during part of the airshow, general admission parking was limited.

That forced organizers to bring to bring in area busses from the Vigo County School Corporation for transportation assistance.

LINK | FRIDAY RAIN WILL RESULT IN LIMITED PARKING FOR TERRE HAUTE AIR SHOW

Now, school officials say they have a rough estimate of what will need to be reimbursed.

"I can't speak specifically, but it is in that $40,000 range...and that's not just for the compensation for the bus drivers, but fuel, the use of busses," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

We have not received any official word from Terre Haute Air Show officials. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

Image

Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

Image

Alleged racist signs at California football game spark outrage

Image

17-year-old pilot safely makes emergency landing

Image

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Image

Remembering those who have committed suicide

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

Sasha Thompson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears