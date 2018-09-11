VCSC says the use of school buses will cost Terre Haute Air Show about $40,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information from the Vigo County School Corporation in connection to the recent Terre Haute Air Show.

Because of the massive amount of rain before and during part of the airshow, general admission parking was limited.

That forced organizers to bring to bring in area busses from the Vigo County School Corporation for transportation assistance.

LINK | FRIDAY RAIN WILL RESULT IN LIMITED PARKING FOR TERRE HAUTE AIR SHOW

Now, school officials say they have a rough estimate of what will need to be reimbursed.

"I can't speak specifically, but it is in that $40,000 range...and that's not just for the compensation for the bus drivers, but fuel, the use of busses," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

We have not received any official word from Terre Haute Air Show officials.