TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information from the Vigo County School Corporation in connection to the recent Terre Haute Air Show.
Because of the massive amount of rain before and during part of the airshow, general admission parking was limited.
That forced organizers to bring to bring in area busses from the Vigo County School Corporation for transportation assistance.
LINK | FRIDAY RAIN WILL RESULT IN LIMITED PARKING FOR TERRE HAUTE AIR SHOW
Now, school officials say they have a rough estimate of what will need to be reimbursed.
"I can't speak specifically, but it is in that $40,000 range...and that's not just for the compensation for the bus drivers, but fuel, the use of busses," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.
We have not received any official word from Terre Haute Air Show officials.
Related Content
- VCSC says the use of school buses will cost Terre Haute Air Show about $40,000
- Organizers expect 40,000 people per day to visit Terre Haute Air Show
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Schedule for the Terre Haute Air Show
- Terre Haute Air Show New Information
- Majority of Terre Haute renters "cost-burdened"
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away
- Jets start touching down for Terre Haute Air Show
- Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show