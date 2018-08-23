VCSC plans to take another look at head lice policy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation plans to take another look at their headlice procedures.
News 10 spoke with Dr. Tom Balitewicz from the school corporation.
He told us they are looking for feedback from an expanded medical advisory board.
That board will be made up of parents, teachers, and community representatives.
The new procedure remains in place at this time.
Dr. Balitewicz said the group will meet soon to address the community's concerns.
