VCSC is moving forward with procedures to terminate the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos

This is according to a news release from Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation announced Saturday that it is moving forward with procedures to terminate the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos, according to a news release from Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth and the corporation.

Superintendent Robert Haworth released the following statement:

“Vigo County School Corporation is moving forward with procedures to cancel the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos. This process will include giving Dr. Tanoos the opportunity to be interviewed by the Vigo County School Corporation and its legal counsel as required by law. We are also beginning an internal review of school finance policies and purchasing procedures.”

