TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County school bus got stuck in a ditch Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute just east of Fruitridge.

Police say six students were on board when the bus veered-off the road but thankfully, no one was injured.

Officials report the bus driver backed-up and lost traction causing it to go down into the ditch.