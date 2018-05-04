Clear
VCSC: We should have a new superintendent by the end of the month

Posted: May. 2, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board is in the final weeks of interviewing candidates for their next superintendent.

A private meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night.

The school board started with 11 candidates.

We asked the school board for an update on how many candidates are remaining.

They told us they couldn't comment.

They're also not releasing any candidate names.

School officials told us they expect to have the position filled by the end of the month.

