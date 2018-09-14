VA taking proposals for a new Terre Haute building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information on the process that will be used to select a permanent home for the VA Clinic in Terre Haute.

On Wednesday, the VA held a ribbon cutting for a temporary clinic behind Honey Creek Mall.

They hope to be in that location for two to three years.

Over the last several months, the VA has been taking proposals for a permanent home.

They say they will award a bid within the next year.

Once that happens, construction is expected to wrap up by 2021.

"Whoever comes up with the best proposal to the VA, and we say, yeah, that's what we need will win that. So, there are all sorts of options out there, but it's an expensive process," VA spokesperson Peter Scovill said.

The VA said they will let us know as soon as they select a site for the new clinic.