Upcoming count to assess needs of local homeless population

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming event will help ensure the needs of homeless people in the community are met.

You might have seen red signs along the streets in Terre Haute.

They're for the annual Point in Time Count, which is happening Wednesday, January 24.

It's part of a nation-wide homeless count.

The information gathered helps determine housing and resource needs for the area.

In Terre Haute, meeting locations include the following;

• St. Benedict’s Church

• St. Patrick’s church

• Ryves Hall

• Light House Mission (13th Street location)

• Terre Haute Transit Station

• Vigo County Public Library

• Reach Services

• Fairbanks Park

• Gilbert Park

Homeless community members can also pick up some winter supplies and hygiene items. There will also be chili and peanut butter sandwhiches served at Fairbanks and Gilbert parks from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Donations of weather-proof clothing, and other items are being collected at Hamilton Center located at 620 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.