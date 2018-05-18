Up to the Challenge: THPD Chief John Plasse working to help five-year-old Dakota Pitts build his challenge coin collection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a simple gesture all to make a young boy smile.

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was recently killed in the line of duty.

He left behind three children, one of them being five-year-old Dakota Pitts.

Dakota said he loved the police department challenge coins.

Now, Chief John Plasse says he working to help him snag as many coins as possible from across the globe.

"That's one thing that brightens his face...when he gets those. If that's what it takes to make him happy, then that's the least we can do. But, it's a definite instant...just happiness on his face when he sees those coins," Plasse said.

Challenge coins started as a tradition in the military, as a way to recognize service members.

Plasse told us law enforcement picked up on the culture over the years.

Coins have begun to arrive at the Terre Haute Police Department from all over the country for Dakota.