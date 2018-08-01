Up-and-comer in the world of politics encourages others to get involved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo made a stop in Terre Haute Tuesday to lead a discussion on regional workforce development.
Milo served in the U.S. Navy and was the youngest person elected mayor of Laporte, Indiana at 28-years-old. She served in the position for more than five years before Governor Eric Holcomb selected her for her current cabinet position.
Milo says it is important to encourage young people, especially girls, to participate in government.
Milo says, "I only say, girls, because we are so underrepresented from an elected official capacity. But, overall, encouraging our students to understand how important it is to engage, especially with local government."
Milo says she is passionate about public service and getting others involved.
