Untold story of Curious George

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You've heard about the mischievous little monkey Curious George before, but a program at the Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute is telling a story you may not have read.

Saturday night was the fifth exhibit in the "Journey that Saved Curious George" Exhibit Series.

The series tells the story of two people forced to flee Paris as the Nazis invaded.

The author of the series was the first to capture the story. She did so in her book "The Journey that Saved Curious George."

Author Louise Borden shares, “No one had dusted off the history to write this story. Through my amateur detective work and gathering information from a lot of sources, I was able to piece this story together.”

