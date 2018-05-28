TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many people consider Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start to summer. But, above all, it's a time to remember the lives of those who served in the American Armed Forces.

Scroll for more content...

Highland Lawn Cemetery holds an annual Memorial Day service. A ceremony began at 11 a.m. An American flag was lowered to half-staff, to honor the fallen soldiers. The graves of former soldiers surrounded the ceremony. Each of the graves had small United States flags.

Mayor Duke Bennet was there as well as various veteran organizations. A 21-gun salute was followed by the national anthem and patriotic music.

John Julian Sr. said he served in U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War.

"It just chokes me up so much to honor everybody that is here today," Julian said. He is the American Legion color guard commander for Post 346 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

"It's just an honor to be out here and serve for the veterans," Julian said.

The holiday is a day to remember the red, white, and blue. But, it's also a day to remember the service from the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

John Goings served for three years in the United States army. On Monday, he laid nearly 200 pennies on deceased solider's

headstones.

"I am letting them know I was here," Goings said.

Coins have a distinct significance for those who lost their life while serving in America's military. A penny signifies a person visited the grave and paid their respects.

Next time you pay a visit to a cemetery, take notice to the heads of the gravestones. A nickel means that person had trained with the deceased at a boot camp together. A quarter means that individual was with the solider when he or she was killed.