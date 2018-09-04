Clear

Unofficial end to summer signals unofficial start to campaign season

The unofficial end to summer means the unofficial start to campaigning ahead of the November mid-term elections.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 11:48 PM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 11:49 PM
Posted By: MATT SMITH, WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS – The unofficial end to summer means the unofficial start to campaigning ahead of the November mid-term elections.

Indiana’s U.S. Senate race will be one of the most expensive and closely-watched in the country. Incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly is trying to hold onto his seat, as Democrats try to take control of the Senate, while Republican businessman Mike Braun with the backing of President Donald Trump is looking to unseat him.

“A vote for Mike Braun is a vote for – did you ever hear this before – Make America Great Again?” Trump said at a rally last week in Evansville.

In a red state like Indiana, both candidates in one aspect or another are trying to align themselves with the president.

“My focus is to work on the issues,” Donnelly said in a recent interview. “To work with my partners Republican and Democrat – whoever wants to move the ball forward.”

Braun appeared on stage with Trump at last week’s rally, aligning his outsider approach to that of the president’s.

“When you send me there you’re going to get a guy who’s not afraid to speak up, that’s solved problems in the real world,” Braun said.

Our IN Focus panelists agreed the race will be tight, meaning more ads, more high-profile visits in an attempt to sway Indiana votes.

“I would put it slightly – slighting being within the margin of error – for Donnelly at this point,” Mike Murphy said, a GOP strategist and former Republican state lawmaker. “But we’re still a lifetime away from November 6th.”

Former Democratic lawmaker Christina Hale agreed, saying we live in “crazy times.”

“Anything can happen,” she said. “It’s the wild west of politics.”

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4Indy.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and hot conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

Image

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home