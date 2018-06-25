University president honored by City of Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis is a native of Chicago, Illinois but she and her husband Lynn lived in Paris for about seven years right after they were married..

She made a trip back on Sunday.

Mayor Craig Smith honored Curtis by giving her the key to the city.

Smith said he made the decision because of all the work Curtis has done in the education system.

Curtis became ISU's president in April.

Mayor Smith says the entire city of Paris is thrilled over her new role.