wx_icon Terre Haute

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil

wx_icon Marshall

Clear

United apologizes, gives $500 voucher to passenger who says congresswoman got her seat

Jean-Marie Simon is claiming United Airlines gave away her reservation in order to place U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, right, in her seat. United denies the customer’s claims, saying Simon canceled her flight. (Photo: Jean-Marie Simon)

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 8:22 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 8:22 AM
Posted By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON (AP) — United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to Washington, D.C. after a weather delay.

Simon denies that she canceled the flight. She was given a seat in Economy Plus on the flight, and told the Houston Chronicle she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat that was assigned to her.

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress. The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn’t ask for anything “exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It